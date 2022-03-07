Access Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $8.42 on Monday, reaching $101.80. 36,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,595. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

