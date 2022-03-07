Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.32

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 2406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

ANIOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.25 ($22.01) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acerinox from €16.30 ($17.72) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Acerinox alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.