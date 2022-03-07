Actinium (ACM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19,001.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $647,936.05 and $19,001.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 39,549,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.