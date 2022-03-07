Add.xyz (ADD) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $3,074.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

