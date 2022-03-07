Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.90

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 138103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

