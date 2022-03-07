Adecoagro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,915% compared to the average daily volume of 254 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE AGRO traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

