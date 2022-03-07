ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Down 3.1%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €6.63 ($7.21) and last traded at €6.63 ($7.21). Approximately 476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.84 ($7.43).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $725.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

