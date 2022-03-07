Adshares Price Tops $2.60 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00006845 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $62.44 million and $2.14 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00208906 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 24,021,362 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

