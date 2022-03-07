Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,588 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Welltower makes up approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after buying an additional 1,637,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Welltower by 46.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $51,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

WELL remained flat at $$87.08 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,372. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

