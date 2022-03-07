Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,169,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.61 and a 200 day moving average of $375.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $299.51 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.