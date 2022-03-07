Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.70 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Oracle makes up about 0.3% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 118.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $197.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

