Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.42

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.42 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 26285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.23.
Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
