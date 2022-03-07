Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.42

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.42 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 26285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.23.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.59 million. Advantest had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Advantest Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

