Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARE. Laurentian dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.51.

ARE opened at C$15.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$963.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.34 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

