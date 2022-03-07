Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARE. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Laurentian reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$15.84 on Monday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34. The firm has a market cap of C$963.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

