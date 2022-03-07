Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.11. Aegon shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 314,716 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 91,434 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

