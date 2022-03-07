AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $2.44. AerCap posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $9.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AerCap.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. 3,531,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 197,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,870,000 after purchasing an additional 250,609 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

