Aeron (ARNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30,439.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $7,741.29 and approximately $30,439.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00034356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.