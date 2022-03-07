Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Update

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIH opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

