AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. 33,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 520,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
Several brokerages have recently commented on LIDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57.
AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
