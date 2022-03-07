AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.36. 33,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 520,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIDR. KPCB XVI Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,836,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth $37,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AEye during the 4th quarter valued at $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AEye by 2,892.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 966,422 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEye Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIDR)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

