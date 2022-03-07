Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $13.00. Afya shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 138 shares traded.

AFYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 48.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 49.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

