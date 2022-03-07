AGC Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGC in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year.
AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.37%.
AGC Company Profile (Get Rating)
AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.
