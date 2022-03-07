agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

agilon health stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 22.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in agilon health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,297.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

