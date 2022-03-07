Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.
AEM opened at $56.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 63.35%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after buying an additional 967,094 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,866,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.
About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
