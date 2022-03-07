Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.38. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

AEM opened at $56.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,937,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after buying an additional 967,094 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,135,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,866,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.