Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,444,200.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.21, for a total value of C$1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,437,377.08.

Marc Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76.

AEM traded up C$3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$74.94. 1,902,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.99. The firm has a market cap of C$34.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.91.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

