AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.17

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.17 and last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 693606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AIA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29.
AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.
