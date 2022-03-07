Aidos Kuneen Market Capitalization Achieves $6.34 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $6.34 million and $227,185.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,323.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.36 or 0.06599933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00260806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.15 or 0.00725790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00069382 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00419219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00293963 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.