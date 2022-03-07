Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ASEKY stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. Aisin has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

