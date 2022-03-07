Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AKYA opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42.
AKYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 355,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 230,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akoya Biosciences (AKYA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.