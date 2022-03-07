Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AKYA opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $316,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 355,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 230,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

