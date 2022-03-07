Akumin (TSE:AKU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.24

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 15400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKU. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Akumin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akumin Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.