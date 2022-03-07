Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.83

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 52485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.14.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

