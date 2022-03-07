Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0423 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $173.81 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.33 or 0.00297929 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00074474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00090910 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005277 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

