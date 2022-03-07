Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,969. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,106,000 after purchasing an additional 109,595 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Alector by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after buying an additional 752,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Alector by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $14.84 on Monday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Alector will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

