Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research firms have issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.
In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,969. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ALEC opened at $14.84 on Monday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Alector will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alector Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
