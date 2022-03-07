Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 446.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $31.89 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $31.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

