Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. 165,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,268. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

