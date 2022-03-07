Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.96 billion and $201.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00190420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00349498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00056997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,062,299,093 coins and its circulating supply is 6,624,984,222 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

