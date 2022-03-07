Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 305,302 shares.The stock last traded at $14.03 and had previously closed at $14.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.96.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 125.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 924,593 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $18,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 790,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

