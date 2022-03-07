Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.15% of Alliance Data Systems worth $38,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,045,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 29,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $59.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.16. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

