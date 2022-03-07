Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $867.84

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 867.84 ($11.64) and last traded at GBX 884 ($11.86), with a volume of 112633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916 ($12.29).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 988.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 84 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($14.02) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,177.78). Also, insider Josephine Dixon acquired 1,112 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £10,719.68 ($14,383.04). Insiders acquired a total of 4,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,870 in the last 90 days.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

