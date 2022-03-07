AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $116,000.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

