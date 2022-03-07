Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 95,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $34.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $510.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 170,794 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,708 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

