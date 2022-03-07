Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MDRX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 95,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

