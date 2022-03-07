Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 371.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 92.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 47,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 95,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

