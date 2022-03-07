Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $21.40 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,427 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

