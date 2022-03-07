Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.13

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.13 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 56919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

