Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 149.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALPN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,484. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.