Alset Capital Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:ACAXU)

Alset Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Alset Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ ACAXU opened at $9.97 on Monday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.00.

