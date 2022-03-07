Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 767,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Alset EHome International has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 7,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $4,399,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 764.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 221,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 18,765.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 145,994 shares in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

