AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.39.

TSE ALA traded up C$0.84 on Monday, reaching C$29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 680,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$19.78 and a 1 year high of C$29.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

