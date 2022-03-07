AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at ATB Capital

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.39.

Shares of ALA traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.18. 680,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,652. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$19.78 and a 12 month high of C$29.37.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

