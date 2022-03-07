AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$32.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$29.15 and last traded at C$29.15, with a volume of 224174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.34.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALA. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.39.

The company has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.07.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

